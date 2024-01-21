Ciara Stuns For First Night Out Since Baby Amora's Arrival

Late last year, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed a new addition to their happy family, a baby girl named Amora Princess. The couple now share three children total, including another daughter named Sienna Princess and a son named Win. While Ciara certainly served no shortage of looks throughout her pregnancy, fans are glad to see that the performer stepping out for her first night on the town since giving birth, based on her latest Instagram post.

She shared a selfie of her look earlier today, stunning in a plunging black top, complete with a criss-cross floral detail over her chest. She opted for braids, a glowy natural glam makeup look, and a sleek matching blazer. Friends and fans are out in full force in Ciara's comments section, showing love for the songstress and her fit. "Mommys 1st Night Out," she captioned the photo alongside a simple red heart emoji.

Ciara Shows Off Her Look

"Stunning per the usual," one comment notes. Another says, "She’s backkkkkk." Several fans also suspect that her relationship with Wilson could be to thank for her radiance as of late, as well as excitement over the newest member of their family. "Ciara got with Russell and been glowing since," a supporter observes. Serving looks and growing her family are far from the only things Ciara has to be excited over these days, however.

Last month, she celebrated the 17th anniversary of her sophomore album, The Evolution. As nostalgic fans celebrated online, Ciara chimed in to let them know that there's more on the way. "Fun fact: This was my first #1 Album," she wrote. "My mission is to do it again." What do you think of Ciara's new selfie? What about her stepping out for the first time since her daughter Amora Princess' arrival? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

