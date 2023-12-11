Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl Amora Princess: See Photo

Congratulations to Russell Wilson and Ciara, who recently welcomed another member to their beautiful family. Via Instagram on Monday (December 11), the couple announced that they welcomed their third child together, little Amora Princess Wilson, into the world recently. Of course, the comments section beneath this post soon flooded with well-wishes, congratulatory messages, and a whole lot of fans and celebrities overcome by the adorable picture of the baby girl. La La Anthony, Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Janelle Monáe, Serena Williams, and many more stars and fans alike were among those to celebrate the occasion. We wish the Wilson family the best, and hope that health, happiness, and harmony continues to bless them.

Moreover, this is Russell Wilson and Ciara's third child together, but that doesn't complete the rest of their family dynamic. If you didn't already know, the singer was previously engaged to Future, with whom she shares a son, Future Jr. After they broke up and she married the football star, the two gained custody of Future Jr., and it's something that fans bring up a lot. In fact, it's something that the Atlanta rapper has absolutely no problem with mentioning, and he even threw Wilson a stray diss on a feature verse from this year.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Their Newborn Baby Girl

Regardless of that drama, the couple is clearly enjoying life a lot right now, whether it's together or in their own lanes. For example, Ciara wants to have another charting album that makes it to number one, and recently released the album CiCi earlier this year. While reflecting on the 17-year anniversary of her sophomore album, The Evolution, the Texas native made it clear on Twitter that she's not done yet. "Fun fact: This was my first #1 Album. My mission is to do it again," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Wilson and Future Jr. barely look like stepfather and stepson anymore, which has been wholesome to witness. Recently, they attended a Denver Nuggets game together, and seemingly enjoyed themselves thoroughly. Again, congrats to the couple on the birth of Amora Princess Wilson; we wish them the best!

