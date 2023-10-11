Cam’ron Suggests Russell Wilson Dump Ciara To Improve His Play

Cam'ron has offered the radical suggestion that Russell Wilson leave his pregnant wife Ciara to improve his ailing football play. “Broncos, look like y’all season is over. Sean Payton, you tried. Rusell Wilson, get rid of your girl. That’s the only suggestion I got for you. I don’t know what else to do for you. You want to win? It depends on what kinda ring you want. You want the ring for marriage or the Super Bowl ring,” Cam'ron said on It Is What It Is this week.

The Broncos lost their fourth game of the season over the weekend, falling to the Jets 31-21. Wilson has 1210 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 119 rushing yards on the season. However, the Broncos have struggled to hold leads or find any consistent momentum over their first five games of the season. The stretch also included a brutal 70-20 loss that had many calling for the head for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. However, things don't get any easier for the Broncos, with two games against the Chiefs and a game against the Bills as part of their next four games.

Marshawn Lynch Speaks On Russell Wilson Relationship

However, his marriage isn't the only relationship of Russell Wilson's that has been a topic of conversation lately. "I can't speak on what went down because I didn't fuck with them. I didn't fuck with Pete and Russ...he was just a quarterback to me. As for what happened, I can't pick up the phone and ask him what's up cuz I don't got his number. I would roll with him as a quarterback because I have done that. But beyond that... there's no relationship there," Marshawn Lynch told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay recently.

Lynch joined the Seahawks via trade in 2010 and quickly became RB1 in Seattle. Meanwhile, Wilson was a third-round draft pick in 2012, winning the starting gig in the offseason and watched 2011 starter Travarius Jackson be traded to Buffalo. Arguably, the Wilson-Lynch connection, which lasted until the end of the 2015 season, was one of the best periods in Seahawks history. The pair won a Super Bowl together and arguably would have won another if Wilson had just handed the ball off to Lynch on the goal line. But it's clear from Lynch's comments that the chemistry ended as soon as they stepped off the field.

