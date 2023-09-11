Antonio Brown Rips Russell Wilson On Cam’ron & Mase’s “It Is What It Is”

Antonio Brown is not a Russell Wilson fan.

BYAlexander Cole
Antonio Brown Rips Russell Wilson On Cam’ron & Mase’s “It Is What It Is”

Antonio Brown is known for being a character. He is someone who is not afraid to say his opinion, regardless of the circumstance. However, he has gotten into quite a bit of trouble as of late. Overall, some are concerned that he isn't of a sound body and mind these days. Regardless, that has not stopped Cam'ron and Mase from recruiting him for It Is What It Is. Today, AB was on the show for the very first time, and as you can imagine, it was quite the ordeal as Brown was brutally honest about things.

One of the topics they touched on involved none other than Russell Wilson. Overall, Wilson has been one of the most disappointing players of the last year. Moreover, the Denver Broncos lost their first game of the season on Sunday by a score of 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans were not happy with the outcome, and AB had a lot to say about it. In the video clips seen below, Brown essentially said that the game has passed him by.

Read More: Antonio Brown Gives Pants And Phone To Random Florida State Student

Antonio Brown Gives His Thoughts

Brown had a lot more to say about Wilson and none of it was particularly nice. He had Cam'ron and Mase laughing the whole time, which is no surprise. Overall, Brown just feels like Wilson is no longer worth his contract. Moreover, he thinks the way the Broncos played yesterday showcases they don't care about actually playing winning football. Instead, he said Russell is too short, and that he can't actually play well anymore. It is all very harsh, especially since Wilson was someone who vouched for AB back in 2020.

Brown has trashed numerous quarterbacks over the years, including Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. Needless to say, this should come as no surprise. Still, it probably hurts for Wilson to hear all of this. Let us know your thoughts on what AB had to say, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Antonio Brown “Clarifies” What He Meant By Having “CTE”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.