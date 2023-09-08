Antonio Brown Gives Pants And Phone To Random Florida State Student

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown was at Florida State. He was seen partying with members of the Theta Chi fraternity, including performing some of his music with them. The video of that link-up, posted by Brown himself, included the cryptic phrase "Catch the Energy", which Brown has been utilizing for the past few days. However, new footage from that party shows Brown engaging in some more typical Antonio Brown behavior.

In one video uploaded by a party attendee, a mostly naked Brown is seen throwing his pants to a student. The student then reveals that because of this, he is now in possession of not only Brown's pants but also his phone. The short video shows the student scrolling through Brown's notifications and trying a few passcodes on his lock screen. It's unclear if Brown later retook possession of his phone. Brown himself later tweeted "Where my 📱 @."

Brown Clarifies "CTE" Comments

All of this comes during the same week that Brown made some bizarre claims. Earlier this week, Brown appeared to claim that he had CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Commonly found in contact sports athletes, CTE is a degenerative neurological disease caused by repetitive head trauma. However, Brown has now clarified what he meant by CTE. In a tweet late on September 6, Brown said "C.atch T.he E.nergy CTE!!!!" No one is quite sure what the phrase means, but Brown is certainly using it.

Furthermore, Brown may also be eager to deflect from the stories coming out about his tenure as owner of the Arena Football team, the Albany Empire. According to wide receiver Darius Prince, the players confronted Brown after he ordered a tribute to a former player be deleted from social media. After things got heated, Brown reportedly asked his assistant to go get a firearm from Brown's car. "After he said that, things did calm down, and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.”

