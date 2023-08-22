Antonio Brown To Be Arrested Unless He Pays $15K In Child Support

Antonio Brown is someone who has been no stranger to controversy throughout his career. Overall, Brown can be seen as someone who actually may just relish in the controversy. He has never been one to shy away from it, even when things get bad. For instance, he had his entire Arena League team expelled from the AFL due to his poor management. Moreover, he has had a few run-ins with the law, typically stemming from domestic disputes. Needless to say, life isn’t exactly relaxing for the man.

According to TMZ, Brown could be going through some significant turmoil sometime soon. Police in Miami have been given an order to arrest AB. This is due to the fact that he missed another child support payment, this time worth $15,000. As it turns out, something similar happened to AB back in April. He owed $30K and the police were going to arrest him. In the end, however, he paid the money, and the arrest was called off.

Read More: Antonio Brown Poses With Yung Miami: “She Don’t Need Diddy”

Antonio Brown Has Been Through This Before

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 28: Antonio Brown looks on during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Seven on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

This child support payment is owed to Wiltrice Jackson. Brown and Jackson had a child together when Brown was first starting out in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has been a turbulent relationship, and the missed child support payments have proven to be a footnote in their story. Whether or not Brown will make this required payment before being arrested, remains to be seen.

The Antonio Brown saga continues to be a developing story, despite the fact he hasn’t played in the NFL for quite some time. Let us know what you think of Brown and his antics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Antonio Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Icon Worth?

[Via]