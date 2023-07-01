Antonio Brown Poses With Yung Miami: “She Don’t Need Diddy”

Antonio Brown shared a picture with Yung Miami on Instagram, Sunday, trolling her on and off again partner, Diddy. “Told Caresha I’m in the city. She don’t need diddy,” the former NFL wide receiver captioned the photo. The post shows the two smiling next to one another at Rolling Loud Miami from over the weekend.

“She’s going where the bag is. Sorry buddy. Yo future is uncertain,” one fan commented on Brown’s post. “He runnin outta money,” another wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

While Yung Miami and Diddy have been linked for over a year at this point, they’ve avoided putting labels on their relationship. Things hit their lowest point in April when the City Girls rapper revealed that they had broken up. In the months afterward, however, they continued to go out in public together. Diddy even brought Yung Miami as his date to the Met Gala.

At that event, he avoided questions about their relationship, but when pressed he answered: “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible. We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it; we don’t put titles on it. This is like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet, and I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Antonio Brown Posts Yung Miami

Antonio Brown’s new post isn’t the first time he’s trolled another celebrity by posting their partner on social media. Last year, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star repeatedly teased her ex-teammate Tom Brady with references to Gisele Bundchen. At one point, he even shared merch featuring the renowned supermodel.

