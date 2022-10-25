Antonio Brown is not a big fan of Tom Brady. Over the last few months, he has been continuously trolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and he has no plans of slowing down.

Much of his trolling has had to do with the fact that Brady is getting a divorce from Gisele Bundchen. AB finds this to be incredibly amusing, and he has come through with a barrage of insults, including a photo of himself with Gisele following the Super Bowl. Over the weekend, however, AB focused on how bad Brady has been this year.

Moving forward, AB is looking to capitalize on Brady’s divorce with a brand-new t-shirt. As you can see in the tweet below, AB is selling a shirt with a photo of himself and Gisele on the front, with the word “BOOMIN” written above.

AB claims that the proceeds will be going to charities that support one-parent households. This is an obvious dig at Brady, who has been accused of avoiding his children to go play football. Either way, this is a truly ruthless play by AB, who continues to hate on the QB that won him a Super Bowl.

