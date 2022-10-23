Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown trolled his ex-teammate, Tom Brady, after the team’s embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers had recently traded their star offensive weapons, Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, while also firing their head coach, Matt Rhule.

The Panthers were led by third-string quarterback PJ Walker, due to injuries sustained by Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Walker finished with two touchdown passes to improve his record as an NFL starter to 3-1.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As for his social media trolling, Brown shared an image of Brady photoshopped into the famous picture of Brown leaving the Bucs mid-game in 2021.

Sunday isn’t the first time that Brown has teased his former quarterback on social media this season. Earlier this month, Brown shared a photo of himself hugging Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, after reports surfaced that the two would be getting a divorce.

Despite recent struggles and his marital problems with Bündchen, Brady says he has no intention of retiring.

“I love the sport, I love the teammates and I wanna go do a great job for this team like I always have,” he told reporters earlier this week. “So no retirement in my future.”

Check out Brown’s recent tweet below.