Claressa Shields, 29, left, stands next to Danielle Perkins, 42, during an open media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. David Rodriguez Muno / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Remy Ma and Papoose were both recently spotted at the same mink store, leading social media users to speculate.

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been an item for a while now, but some social media users theorize that he spent the holidays with his ex. Both he and Remy Ma appeared in videos shot at a mink store recently, and viewers were quick to notice that the shop owner was wearing the same outfit in both. This resulted in speculation that they were there on the same day, or even at the same time.

Whether or not this is the case remains a mystery, but Shields insists it's not. When someone on Twitter/X asked her how she felt about Pap "spending Christmas with his wife and daughter," she was quick to fire back.

"Pap spent Christmas with his mother and family," she wrote, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Not his EX wife! You are misinformed for sure." Despite the pro boxer's claims, many still have their doubts. Others are coming to her defense.

"Yall weird they are married with a child they gonna be together tf," one writes. "Nobody told her to get involved in them married people’s business," someone else says.

Did Papoose Cheat On Remy Ma?

This isn't the first time Shields has taken to social media to set the record straight, however. In November, a video of her showing off a diamond ring surfaced online. This, of course, led many to believe that Pap popped the big question.

According to her, however, the video was taken when she was engaged to her last partner. "Y’all are the slowest mfs ever in the comments 😂😂😂 digging up old videos. My last relationship I was engaged! PAPOOSE hasn’t proposed YET!" she wrote.

As for Pap, he did some clearing up of his own last month during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He shut down rumors that he cheated on Remy when they were together, claiming that neither of them cheated at any point in their relationship. Both he and Shields added that they wish her "the best."

