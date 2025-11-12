Claressa Shields Breaks Her Silence On Papoose Engagement Rumors

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A video of Claressa Shields showing off a big diamond ring on her left hand is currently making its rounds online.

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been in a happy relationship for several months now. Lately, it's even been rumored that the couple has decided to take things to the next level. This is largely due to a resurfaced clip from a livestream, in which the pro boxer shows off a flashy piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. "Engaged," she declares in the clip.

As the engagement rumors began to make their rounds online, Shields took to The Shade Room's comments section to set the record straight. According to her, she was actually engaged in her last relationship, and this video was taken then.

"Y’all are the slowest mfs ever in the comments 😂😂😂 digging up old videos. My last relationship I was engaged! PAPOOSE hasn’t proposed YET!" she confirmed. These aren't the only rumors that Shields has had to shut down in recent months, however. In August, rumors that she and Papoose went their separate ways even began to swirl, prompting her to clear things up.

Claressa Shields & Papoose

"All I see is lies [laughing emojis]," she captioned a video of herself having a meal at Papoose's mother's house. "Stop lying! Me and my man at his mama house eating victory dinner that she cooked for me! I see I gotta start checking y'all lies! We great over here!"

In fact, the relationship is so great that Shields told Keke Palmer in July that she plans to have kids with him. “I’m gonna have a baby next year ... We already have it planned out," she shared at the time. “After I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight some more—and then probably have another one.”

“Don’t want to wait till I’m 40, 43, whatever, after my career, to have my kids,” Shields added. “I want to be able to run at the park with my kids. I don’t want to be too old.”

