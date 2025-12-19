Papoose Sets The Record Straight On Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

Papoose stopped by "The Breakfast Club" with Claressa Shields and was asked about what really went wrong with Remy Ma.

Practically a year ago to the very day, things blew up between Papoose and Remy Ma. The couple had been married for over 15 years, but it all fell apart much faster than that. Rumors ran rampant that both rappers were having affairs. For Pap, he had been exchanging texts and sending gifts to professional boxer Claressa Shields.

As for Remy, she had been tied to battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. That rumor had been peddled a little bit longer. Both did decline their infidelity, but most folks had a hard time believing that. It was an extremely messy scandal that played out for everyone to see online.

Since that nasty end to their 2024s, things still were tense between them and Claressa Shields. That particularly pertains to the latter and Remy.

Around the time of Papoose filing for divorce in late July, Remy sounded off on his new boo and asked to "refrain from speaking."

Claressa wasn't going for it though. "Imma say what the f**K I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we're happy and yes you still invited to the barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude!"

Are Papoose & Claressa Shields Engaged?

She continued, "Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! July 26 is OUR only focus. And ain't nobody scared of you EITHER! Sign them divorce papers Pap filed yesterday Miss."

However, it appears that things are okay between all three of them. Papoose and Claressa stopped by The Breakfast Club where they cleared the air on where everyone stands and on the validity of the cheating rumors.

Once again Papoose stands firm that him nor Remy were cheating on one another even during rough points in their relationship.

Moreover, he and Claressa both wish Remy "the best" as she continues her relationship with Eazy The Block Captain. Folks in The Shade Room's comments did have issues with Shields adding her thoughts on the whole ordeal, especially their divorce.

Replies like, "No one asked you Clarissa tf," are plentiful on their post.

While fans don't have the best things to say about her, the Internet sure was ablaze after a recent video went viral. In it, Shields sports a massive piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. In the clip she says, "Engaged." As a result many thought Papoose had proposed. But according to her it was an old video.

"Y’all are the slowest mfs ever in the comments [three laughing emojis] digging up old videos. My last relationship I was engaged! PAPOOSE hasn’t proposed YET!"

