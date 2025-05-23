Remy Ma & Claressa Shields Trade Blows Online Over Papoose Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Remy Ma Claressa Shields Papoose Drama Hip Hop News
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Remy Ma performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Papoose claims that Remy Ma cheated all throughout their relationship, whereas Remy thinks his new boo Claressa Shields is spreading lies.

It seems like Remy Ma and Papoose are finally calling it quits on their drama-filled and contentious marriage. Things blew up in particularly combative fashion due to cheating allegations from one side to the other involving Eazy The Block Captain and Claressa Shields, respectively.

In fact, Pap's new boo Shields did not hold back from commenting on some of this drama, especially as it relates to the femcee's claims. Per The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, both women went at each other via their Instagram Stories recently.

Remy Ma's message to Claressa Shields about Papoose was quite indignant. "If you just turned 30 and allegedly just met someone 8 months ago that is 47 years old that I knew since you were 10 and was married to them since you were 13, and he has 4 biological children, one age 28 but will be 29, one age 25, another one age 24 but will soon be 25, and a 6 year old baby, and currently promising you a newborn while FINALLY agreeing to divorce 18 hours 54 minutes and 3 seconds ago, please refrain from speaking."

Read More: Papoose Tries His Best To Train Claressa Shields Before Her Next Big Fight

Did Remy Ma Cheat On Papoose?

Then, Claressa Shields clapped back at Remy Ma with her own IG Story message this week. "REMY MA!" she exclaimed in writing. "Imma say what the f**K I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we're happy and yes you still invited to the barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude! Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! July 26 is OUR only focus. And ain't nobody scared of you EITHER! Sign them divorce papers Pap filed yesterday Miss."

We will see if this all develops in some uglier ways moving forward or if all sides will drop their accusations and just move on from one another. For now, anything goes.

Papoose also addressed Remy Ma on multiple occasions so far, but at the end of the day, it's unclear what all these people really want. After all, it seems like both Remy and Pap made their mistakes, although we still don't know for sure if they really cheated on each other. Hopefully the months ahead are much more kind to their individual peace of mind.

Read More: Fabolous Apologizes For His Accidentally Shady Instagram Caption About Remy Ma

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.7K
Fabolous Instagram Caption Remy Ma Hip Hop News Music Fabolous Apologizes For His Accidentally Shady Instagram Caption About Remy Ma 1.8K
News Marijuana Man 715
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.0K