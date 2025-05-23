It seems like Remy Ma and Papoose are finally calling it quits on their drama-filled and contentious marriage. Things blew up in particularly combative fashion due to cheating allegations from one side to the other involving Eazy The Block Captain and Claressa Shields, respectively.

In fact, Pap's new boo Shields did not hold back from commenting on some of this drama, especially as it relates to the femcee's claims. Per The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, both women went at each other via their Instagram Stories recently.

Remy Ma's message to Claressa Shields about Papoose was quite indignant. "If you just turned 30 and allegedly just met someone 8 months ago that is 47 years old that I knew since you were 10 and was married to them since you were 13, and he has 4 biological children, one age 28 but will be 29, one age 25, another one age 24 but will soon be 25, and a 6 year old baby, and currently promising you a newborn while FINALLY agreeing to divorce 18 hours 54 minutes and 3 seconds ago, please refrain from speaking."

Read More: Papoose Tries His Best To Train Claressa Shields Before Her Next Big Fight

Did Remy Ma Cheat On Papoose?

Then, Claressa Shields clapped back at Remy Ma with her own IG Story message this week. "REMY MA!" she exclaimed in writing. "Imma say what the f**K I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we're happy and yes you still invited to the barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude! Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! July 26 is OUR only focus. And ain't nobody scared of you EITHER! Sign them divorce papers Pap filed yesterday Miss."

We will see if this all develops in some uglier ways moving forward or if all sides will drop their accusations and just move on from one another. For now, anything goes.

Papoose also addressed Remy Ma on multiple occasions so far, but at the end of the day, it's unclear what all these people really want. After all, it seems like both Remy and Pap made their mistakes, although we still don't know for sure if they really cheated on each other. Hopefully the months ahead are much more kind to their individual peace of mind.