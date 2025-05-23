Remy Ma and Papoose's split just keeps getting messier and messier. On Instagram Live earlier this week, the femcee urged her ex to file for divorce once and for all, showcasing a pile of bags full of his stuff sitting by her door. She insisted that "people would cry" if they knew the truth about Pap, and even accused him of misleading his new boo, Claressa Shields.

He didn't waste any time, firing back yesterday with some screenshots on Instagram, confirming that he has filed for divorce. “The only reason I haven’t filed previously Is for the sake of my daughter,” Papoose declared. “But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child.”

He also accused Remy of lying during her livestream, and trying to get back with him as recently as this week. In response, she accused Pap of living off of Shields, insisting that he makes a living managing her. She also alleged that he's hiding a son due to the son's sexuality.

Once again, he hit back, this time going after her music. “I wrote 90 percent of the rhymes that came out of her mouth,” he alleged, “I never asked for a penny. I never asked for credit. She’s my wife.”

Papoose & Remy Ma

Pap then accused Remy of cheating on him with a woman she met in prison, alleging that he caught them in bed together. The back and forth didn't stop there, however. After various other insults and accusations, Remy accused Pap of pawning some of her belongings, including a Cartier bracelet and a Cuban link.

This is when Eazy The Block Captain, her current boyfriend, got involved. He accused Pap of being "obsessed" with him. This prompted a fiery response.

“I beat the dog sh*t out of you,” Papoose wrote. “& stomped you out.” He also labeled Eazy a “bum who never had jewelry in his life” and called Remy his “sugar mama.”

Shields proceeded to jump in once again. "If my breakfast club interview triggered her that much… just wait til I address the lies she told today," she warned.