Eazy The Block Captain Questions Papoose's Validation Remy Ma Really Spent X-Mas With The Battle Rapper

The Ultimate Rap League App Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Eazy The Block Captain attends The Ultimate Rap League App Event at Private Residence on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Eazy The Block Captain has been embroiled in beef with Papoose over Remy Ma for months after it was rumored Eazy and Ma had an affair.

Known battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain has had it with Papoose after it was discovered Eazy has been in a relaitonship with Pa's wife, Remy Ma.

The Philly native has stirred controversy by challenging Papoose’s version of events with a sharp, pointed question: “Y’all believe what he say?” His remark cuts deeper than internet banter.

It publicly questions the credibility of a respected veteran and reopens wounds surrounding a long-swirling rumor—that Eazy carried on a two-year affair with Remy Ma, Papoose’s wife and a longtime figure in New York hip-hop.

The feud, rooted in allegations of infidelity, took a darker turn after Eazy claimed Papoose knew about the relationship well before it became gossip fodder. According to Eazy, Papoose planted a listening device in Remy Ma’s car, uncovering private conversations that confirmed her involvement with him. Eazy criticized the move as obsessive and invasive, painting it as an act that undercuts Papoose’s image as a man of dignity and composure.

The drama didn’t stay confined to rumors. Reports soon emerged of a physical confrontation. Papoose allegedly approached Eazy and landed a single, decisive punch that left him motionless.

But Eazy disputes that version of events. He admits he was caught off guard but insists Papoose fled immediately after the strike.

He also denies being knocked out. An alleged eyewitness has echoed Eazy’s account, suggesting that while Papoose did land a punch, it was far from a one-sided beatdown.

Eazy The Block Captain Beef With Papoose Over Remy Ma

In a culture where narrative and perception shape careers, Eazy’s “Y’all believe what he say?” becomes more than a question. It’s a public dare—one that calls into question the motives behind Papoose’s story. It asks fans to consider the possibility that the man once seen as a symbol of loyalty and restraint may not be as composed behind the scenes.

The entire saga has captivated battle rap circles and mainstream hip-hop alike. It blurs the lines between personal drama and professional image.

At the heart of the issue lies more than a rumored affair. It’s about who controls the story and how much the public is willing to believe based on legacy and reputation.

As conflicting stories circulate, both men remain entrenched in their respective corners. One clings to a carefully maintained image.

The other chips away at its foundation with words that sting and facts still under dispute. Whether the truth ever emerges remains to be seen. In the world of hip-hop, perception is often louder than proof.

