Remy Ma & Eazy The Block Captain Spotted Together At Eagles Game

Just when you thought the dust settled in the Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain debacle, the two popped out together, sparking rumors surrounding their relationship. Earlier this week, the Terror Squad rapper and the famed battle rap star were spotted together at the Eagles game. Although the footage doesn’t really indicate much, it seems that the two were engaged in some pleasant conversation while the man behind the camera taunted them. “Look at Remy Ma, y’all,” he said as he panned his camera towards Remy and Eazy.

Eazy and Remy’s relationship remains unclear, especially as she and Papoose appear to still be together. However, Remy and Eazy have spurred rumors of a romance between them over the past few months. First, it began when they were spotted together sharing a meal. A photo of the two shared by Tasha K alleged that they were on a date. However, Remy previously denied that she and Eazy The Block Captain are romantically involved with one another.

Remy Ma & Eazy The Block Captain Dating Rumors Fly

Remy Ma’s alleged entanglement with Eazy The Block Captain was exposed during his battle against Geechi Gotti back in September. During the battle, Gotti went all in, alleging that Remy Ma had been unfaithful to Papoose, her husband of 15 years and the father of her child. The salacious battle made headlines across the internet and rumors later surfaced that Pap and Eazy got into a fight.

However, Remy later cleared up the rumors of a scrap between Papoose and Eazy in a statement shared on social media. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August #Chrome23.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the saga between Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain. Check out the latest post from the Eagles game above.

