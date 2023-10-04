Sexyy Red Retweets Post About Papoose And Remy Ma Drama

Recently, rumors about Remy Ma allegedly cheating on Papoose have gone into overdrive. That spawned from a rap battle that Geechi participated in where he delivered some lyrics to Remy directly. Hip-hop fans at large have been processing the lyrics and sharing their takes online. Unsurprisingly, one of rap music's breakout stars this year who has thoughts on just about everything also found a way to weigh in.

While Sexyy Red didn't say anything directly about the drama, she retweeted a post that definitely takes a side. "Papoose better than me I would have dated the girl Remy shot," the tweet hilariously joked. Red's retweet brought the post to an even larger audience where even more fans expressed their takes. "What’s Remy supposed to do with that besides laugh?" one response reads. "Sheesh if this is true, I feel horrible for pap. Imagine cheating on a n*gga that stayed loyal while you were in prison," another commenter suggests. Check out some of the responses to Red's retweet below.

Sexyy Red Takes Papoose Side With Retweet

Sexyy Red has done a string of interviews recently where she's given her thoughts on just about everything. One of the most shocking moments for fans was when she backed Donald Trump for next year's presidential election. She said "We love Trump, we need him back in office," during an interview with Theo Von. During that same interview, she also showed off a pricey Cartier watch that Drake gifted her. Both she and Theo couldn't help but gush over the piece even as it had fans questioning Drake's motivation.

In a different recent interview, Sexyy Red explained that despite meeting plenty of rappers, nobody has made a move on her yet. Many had interpreted Drake's watch gift as a romantic gesture, especially after describing Red as his wife earlier this year. Clearly, Red disagrees and doesn't count the gift as Drake trying anything on her. What do you think of Sexyy Red's retweet about the Papoose and Remy Ma drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

