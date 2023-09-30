Kevin James Meme & Throwback Twerking Triller Leave Sexyy Red Speechless

If you've been on Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, over the past few days, you've likely seen an abundance of Kevin James' face as he proves to be the platform's latest meme. While many are using a throwback photo of the comedian from King of Queens in which he gives a knowing smirk to the camera to crack jokes, others have been putting their Photoshop skills to the test. One creator opted to add large breasts to James' frame to enhance the photo's reliability. Others have taken things even further, photoshopping on the faces of stars like Sexyy Red and T-Pain.

When the Hood Hottest Princess came across an image of her head and famous chain edited onto the Paul Blart: Mall Cop actor's body (breasts included), she didn't know what to think. "Now [what the f**k] is this 💀," Sexyy asked on Twitter. As for the "Buy U A Drank" hitmaker, when he saw himself in the place of James, he couldn't help but repost the photo on Instagram and ask, "Who did this?"

Sexyy Red Falls Victim to Twitter's Latest Meme

Some stars don't make time to interact with their fans on Twitter, but Sexyy has proven to be excellent at responding to what her followers have to say. Earlier this month, one of them revealed their out-of-this-world drawing of the rap diva, and she wasn't exactly flattered, to put it mildly. Thankfully, she has a great sense of humour that allows her to laugh messy situations off.

Elsewhere online, Red's loyal listeners have done their due diligence in digging up her past content. Earlier this week, a throwback video of her getting ready in her room and twerking for Triller popped up. "How y'all be finding everything 💀?" she couldn't help but inquire.

Fans Find Old Video From Big Sexyy's Triller Days

Has Sexyy Red stayed true to her roots throughout her legendary come-up? Check out her old social media content above, and tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

