Kevin James Meme & Throwback Twerking Triller Leave Sexyy Red Speechless

Nothing stays hidden on the internet for long.

BYHayley Hynes
Kevin James Meme & Throwback Twerking Triller Leave Sexyy Red Speechless

If you've been on Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, over the past few days, you've likely seen an abundance of Kevin James' face as he proves to be the platform's latest meme. While many are using a throwback photo of the comedian from King of Queens in which he gives a knowing smirk to the camera to crack jokes, others have been putting their Photoshop skills to the test. One creator opted to add large breasts to James' frame to enhance the photo's reliability. Others have taken things even further, photoshopping on the faces of stars like Sexyy Red and T-Pain.

When the Hood Hottest Princess came across an image of her head and famous chain edited onto the Paul Blart: Mall Cop actor's body (breasts included), she didn't know what to think. "Now [what the f**k] is this 💀," Sexyy asked on Twitter. As for the "Buy U A Drank" hitmaker, when he saw himself in the place of James, he couldn't help but repost the photo on Instagram and ask, "Who did this?"

Read More: Sexyy Red Roasts Fans’ “Lowercase” Dreads

Sexyy Red Falls Victim to Twitter's Latest Meme

Some stars don't make time to interact with their fans on Twitter, but Sexyy has proven to be excellent at responding to what her followers have to say. Earlier this month, one of them revealed their out-of-this-world drawing of the rap diva, and she wasn't exactly flattered, to put it mildly. Thankfully, she has a great sense of humour that allows her to laugh messy situations off.

Elsewhere online, Red's loyal listeners have done their due diligence in digging up her past content. Earlier this week, a throwback video of her getting ready in her room and twerking for Triller popped up. "How y'all be finding everything 💀?" she couldn't help but inquire.

Read More: Charleston White Accuses Sexyy Red Of Having An STD

Fans Find Old Video From Big Sexyy's Triller Days

Has Sexyy Red stayed true to her roots throughout her legendary come-up? Check out her old social media content above, and tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. For more music/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.