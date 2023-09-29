Sexyy Red Roasts Fans’ “Lowercase” Dreads

Recently, Sexyy Red dropped off her new track, "Shake Yo Dreads." The release came after a bit of teasing on social media, which certainly managed to build anticipation. As expected, the track has prompted an influx of fans sending photos of their own dreads to the "Pound Town" performer. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like she's impressed with what she's been seeing.

"Some of dem dreads y’all sendin lowercase," she wrote on Twitter today. Sexyy Red's also been sharing a variety of memes related to her disappointment. At this point, it's become a trend for users to send objectively strange dreads to the hitmaker as a joke. One fan responded to her aforementioned Tweet, telling her, "Leave me alone these are braids I just wanted to feel apart."

Sexyy Red Bombarded With Dreads

Though thirsty fans may think their unfortunate dreads are the reason Sexyy's not interested, it might actually be because she's got a new man. Earlier this week, the "SkeeYee" rapper shared a sweet photo of her and a mystery man cuddled up in bed together, prompting fans to speculate. "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the post. Due the man's ankle monitor, many thought it could be the father of her child. Some even suspected it was Boosie Badazz. They were proven wrong later in the day, however, when the man himself took to social media for a reveal.

Atlanta rapper WuDeuce went live on Instagram yesterday, turning his camera to face a sleeping Sexyy Red. He smoked as the performer rested, telling his fans "I put sh*t down up." Some claim that he shouldn't have exposed their relationship like that, and it's unclear whether or not she wanted it to be public. Regardless, it's now obvious whose dreads she was actually rapping about on her new track. What do you think of Sexyy Red dissing her fans' dreads? Are you enjoying her new song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

