Sexyy Red’s Mystery Man Unveiled

Today, Sexyy Red took to social media to share a sweet new photo of her laying in bed with a then-unidentified man. The two of them were spotted laying in bed together, and only the man's ankle monitor-clad foot could be seen. "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the post alongside a heart emoji. Though the man's identity remained a mystery until very recently, fans did some speculating. Many even thought that the man could have been her child's father, which would mean he got out of prison.

Now, however, fans can stop speculating. During a recent Instagram Live, Atlanta rapper WuDeuce pointed his camera at the sleeping hitmaker, revealing that they had been the two lovebirds cuddled up in bed earlier. As the "Pound Town" performer rests, he's seen smoking next to her and telling viewers "I put shit down up."

Sexyy Red Spending Time With Rapper WuDeuce

Now, fans have an idea of who the St. Louis rapper could have been rhyming about on her new track, "Shake Yo Dreads." Sexyy Red's new romance with the rapper isn't the only fling she's been a part of as of late, however. Over the summer, Sexyy Red and Drake made headlines for flexing their pseudo-romance on social media. Though their relationship may have not been completely authentic, the Canadian artist did recently surprise her with a pretty serious gift.

She took to Instagram earlier this week to show off a diamond Cartier watch he gave her, sharing her platonic love for him in the process. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," she wrote. Fans might even be able to expect a collaboration between the two of them sometime in the near future. What do you think of Sexyy Red's apparent new man? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

