Sexyy Red’ Drops “No Panties” From “Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape”

There are quite a lot of female rappers who have a massive following. You have the obvious players like Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Doja Cat. However, one that is not too far behind them is Sexyy Red. While her ratchet style and unapologetic attitude might not be everyone's flavor, she is making waves. She might not have the streaming numbers and fanbase yet, but Red is well on her way.

The St. Louis, Missouri native has been working alongside some of the top dogs in the industry, including Nicki. Additionally, you can add Lil Durk, Tay Keith, Juicy J, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, and others to that long list. Her name is also allowing her to be recognized by others like Drake and Tyler, The Creator. She can now add another crowning achievement to her career that is off to a blistering start.

Listen To "No Panties" By Sexyy Red From Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape

Her newest song, "No Panties," is a lead single to the upcoming mixtape for the HBO Max TV series Rap Sh!t. The show is in the midst of its second season. It is a comedy series that sees a few friends reunite to form an all-female-rap group in Miami. Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape will be available on streaming platforms on November 3, according to Uproxx.

What are your initial thoughts on Sexyy Red's brand new song, "No Panties," for the upcoming Rap Sh!t mixtape? Do you think this will be the best track from the project? Is Sexyy Red going to be the biggest female rapper at some point?

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't got no panties on, gotta let this c****ie breathe

Bend s*** over touch your toes, grab your knees

Lett hat n**** know, just to see it, it's a fee, got him spendin' all his cheese

