Drake Hooks Up Sexyy Red With Diamond Cartier Watch

Drake showed his appreciation for Sexyy Red by gifting the 25-year-old rapper a diamond Cartier watch. Sexxy Red shared the timepiece with her followers on Instagram, over the weekend, labeling Drake's move "big boss shit."

"Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," she captioned a series of photos and videos of the gift. Fans in the comments theorized that Drake wants something from Sexyy in return. "Lmfao Drake tryna be your next bd," one wrote. Another added: "N***a want something in return."

Read More: Sexyy Red Jokes That She & Drake Are Getting Intimate, Says Collab Is On The Way

Sexyy Red At The VMAs

Sexyy Red at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The gift comes after Drake invited Sexyy to join him on the It's All A Blur tour, earlier this year. The two met after one of the tour stops in Brooklyn in July, with the Toronto rapper labeling Sexyy his "rightful wife" in a social media post afterward. During Rolling Loud Miami, Sexyy teased having a song in the works with Drake. “We got a song coming out,” she said after joking about the two being in a romantic relationship. “I did some lil’ shit on his song. He sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was fuckin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b. I don’t know. He just fuck with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some cr*zy shit, I know that.” Check out the Cartier watch Drake purchased for Sexyy below.

Sexyy Red Shows Off Drake's Gift

While a collaboration between the two has yet to come to fruition, be on the lookout for the possibility as Drake gears up for the release of his new album, For All The Dogs on October 6, 2023.

Read More: Sexyy Red Goes All Out For Rolling Loud Miami, Speaks On Viral Pictures With Drake

[Via]