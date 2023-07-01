Sexyy Red Goes All Out For Rolling Loud Miami, Speaks On Viral Pictures With Drake

When it comes to the 6 God, the rapper said that she’s used to getting courted all the time, which she definitely showed during her festival performance.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Sexyy Red was one of the many great artists who hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday (July 21), and she had one of the most notable sets of the festival’s first day. Moreover, she came out on stage walking two men on a leash, which is quite the provocative but also powerful statement to greet your audience with. Throughout her show, she played some of her biggest hits and even held some surprises along the way for fans and newcomers alike. One of these was her bringing out Sukihana as a special guest, which was a strong moment of girl power on Rolling Loud Miami’s opening afternoon. Overall, it seemed like a pretty fun, engaging, and wild set that showcased her talents, abilities, and concert charisma.

Other highlights from RL Miami Day 1 were Playboi Carti, Kodak Black premiering his new song with 6ix9ine (and taking the mic and stage hostage), Ice Spice’s short but sweet set, and more. Despite all this activity, though, Sexyy Red had a lot else on her mind. Recently, the St. Louis MC went pretty viral for some pictures with Drake where he called her a “wife.” While on a press run at Rolling Loud Miami with SiriusXM, Red spoke briefly on the buzz, though she remarked that it’s nothing new.

“How was the who?” Sexyy Redd responded to a question from SiriusXM on what all the attention from the Drake pics was like. “What you mean, like what? It’s nothing! I mean, they been loving me, it’s nothing. Yeah, I f**k with Drake. I mean, you know, I’ve been getting n***as all my life, so it’s not a shocker. Been had them n***as, so… Right, maybe y’all would’ve been nervous ’cause y’all ain’t used to getting them n***as, but me, I got n***as out the a**, so its just like ‘Hmm…’ I f**k with Drake.”

Meanwhile, this link-up happened in the first place because she went to Drake’s concert in Brooklyn. With each new performance, Big Sexyy made her case to be a part of these spectacles as well. After all, Travis Scott brought her out at a recent festival gig, so we’re sure she’ll bless many more stages in the near future. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red and Drake.

