Rolling Loud Miami is in full swing down in Florida. For the next three days, some of the biggest names in hip-hop will be playing across four stages at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens. It’s been a massive year for the now-sprawling festival, with Rolling Loud events debuting in Rotterdam, Munich, and Thailand this year. But of course, the crown jewel is the Miami show, which is holding its 8th edition in 2023.

Kodak Black was one of the Day One headliners, serving as the penultimate act to the gopuff stage. After performing some of his best-known hits, Black appeared unwilling to end his set. As the music faded out, the rapper gave the sea of fans a surprise as he dropped the first live performance of his verse from 6ix9ine’s recently released “Shaka Laka“. Rolling Loud Miami continues through July 23. Day Two includes headliners such as Travis Scott, Fivio Foreign, and Chief Keef.

Engineer Leaks Cut Bar From “Shaka Laka”

However, Black’s Rolling Loud performance isn’t the only Shaka Laka news of the day. Turns out that there was at least one bar cut from his verse on the 6ix9ine track. According to the Instagram story of Black’s audio engineer, Black’s verse originally included a shot at 6ix9ine himself. According to the post, Black originally included the line “So raw got a rat giving me cheese” in his verse.

Of course, the bar is a reference to the snitching allegations that have followed 6ix9ine for several years. These claims stem from the plea deal 6ix9ine cut during the 2018/19 trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters organization. The rapper saw a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against other members of the group. However, it’s not the first time that recent lyricism on a 6ix9ine song is getting attention. When teasing his return to the rap game, 6ix9ine dropped a clip where the bar “If you see the cops shhh don’t make it hot” could be heard. People immediately clowned 6ix9ine for dropping an anti-snitching line.

