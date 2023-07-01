6ix9ine has seemingly teased a return to the rap scene with a scorching new teaser. The rapper briefly stepped away from the genre at the start of 2023. This led to the release of Leyenda Viva, a Spanish-language reggaeton album in June. While Leyenda Viva didn’t break into the Billboard 200, it did peak at #19 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. 6ix9ine’s last rap project was 2020’s TattleTales, which featured the likes of Akon and Nicki Minaj.

In a clip reshared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, 6ix9ine is seen vaping and drinking in a recording studio. He then begins lip-syncing what is presumably his new song to the camera. It’s a return to 6ix9ine’s signature style. One particular lyric that viewers took note of was the line “If you see the cops shhh don’t make it hot.” While it would typically be considered a fire bar, many people are calling bullshit. It’s a bold line to drop by someone who has been accused multiple times of snitching.

New 6ix9ine Music On The Way

It’s unclear what 6ix9ine is working on. Obviously, the video indicates that there is going to be at least one new single coming soon. However, what is unclear is if this is a standalone release, or if 6ix9ine will be dropping two albums this year. On that front we’ll just have to wait and see.

Of course, it’s not the only reason that people are talking about 6ix9ine at the moment. The rapper has been involved in a beef with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for the past few days. Their Twitter beef escalated, with both sides making serious allegations about the other. However, it really boils down to both sides calling the other a deadbeat dad who neglects their children and partners. However, 6ix9ine did go as far as to claim that AA physically abused his pregnant ex. Of course, AA refuted the claim and took the opportunity to remind everyone that 6ix9ine pled guilty to charges involving sexual misconduct with a minor in 2015.

