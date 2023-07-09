Lately, 6ix9ine has been beefing with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Recently, 6ix9ine took to social media to share a clip that he says shows an altercation they got into. Anuel AA then posted cap emojis on his Instagram Story, claiming that he’s lying. The clip is circulating after the artists took jabs at each other on social media last week. Anuel AA reportedly called 6ix9ine a pedophile, referring to a previous plea deal he took in a case involving a minor. He pled guilty to “using a child in a sexual performance” back in 2015.

6ix9ine fired back, reportedly claiming that Anuel AA “beat his ex while pregnant.” The rappers traded some very serious allegations, and the whole fight appears to surround 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral. Apparently, Anuel AA posted a photo of his child with her on social media. “It’s not my place may God forgive me for this comment but you crossed a line uploading that picture knowing that yailin wasn’t ready,” 6ix9ine said.

6ix9ine And Anuel AA Beef

He went on to accuse him of not being around for the child since her birth. “You haven’t done anything in 3 months,” 6ix9ine wrote, “Papers, rent, milk, clothes… to the world you can sell the dream that you’re Real but I know you [and] you’re the definition of a rat.”

“That’s why you only have a picture of her from the hospital because you haven’t seen her since [and] have made yourself seem like a great father on social media,” he wrote. Anuel AA clapped back shortly after. “Saying that I don’t pay for diapers, a miserable person whose child’s mother is everywhere claiming the same thing about you and she says you haven’t seen your daughter in 2 years,” he wrote. “YOU’RE THE ONE WHO ABANDONED YOUR DAUGHTER!!!!,” he added, “DON’T SAY THAT I DO WHAT YOU DID TO YOUR DAUGHTER.”

