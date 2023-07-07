Beef seems to be brewing between rappers 6ix9ine and Anuel AA. The two got into a heated back-and-forth via Instagram on Thursday, July 6th, causing fans in both camps to go up in arms. Both of them threw out salacious details of the other. According to comments on DJ Akademiks’ post on the matter, Spanish translator-commenters said, “Anuel calls 69 a Pedo even [though] he knew this while recording 2 songs [with] him.” This is a reference to 6ix9ine’s plea deal from child sexual performance charges back in 2015.

Apparently, 6ix9ine clapped back with “[saying] Anuel beat his ex while pregnant.” This is a serious accusation about a musical artist who has had a plethora of romantic relationships and has children with a few women. It’s a bit of a setback for 6ix9ine, who seemed to be righting the ship of his career by gifting the people of the Dominican Republic money mere days ago. Now, he’s getting into yet another confrontation with someone in the rap game.

Why Are 6ix9ine And Anuel AA Beefing?

It’s fair to question Anuel AA about his pedophile claim about the New York hip-hop performer. The two created a couple of songs together back in the day. Insta commenters pointed out that Anuel would’ve known about the pedo thing at that time. Whether Anuel knew or not is up for speculation. But what is known is the two now have bad blood. How did the former collaborators reach such irreconcilable terms?

This seemed to have all started when 6ix9ine and Anuel AA’s brother appeared to get into an alleged altercation back in February. They could be heard in a video arguing and possibly throwing fists. It was only a matter of time before Anuel AA got involved. With the tirades screenshot by DJ Akademiks, we will have receipts for when this beef continues to grow. After both of them traded secrets in public, who knows where the fight goes from here?

