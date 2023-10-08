beefing
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Is Team Nicki Minaj In Megan Thee Stallion Beef, Drops It Low To "Big Foot"Whose side are you on? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRubi Rose References Nicki Minaj Lyrics In Thirst Trap, Leaving Fans Puzzled After Dissing HerThis beef is all over the place. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Details The Origin Of Lupe Fiasco Beef: "I Sensed Something In The Universe"Cudi did not want to get off the wrong foot, but Lupe still dislikes him to this day. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Goes Off On Popular Spanish Radio Host Alofoke: WatchThis beef seems to have been going on. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJada Kingdom Clowns Stefflon Don On Instagram Live: WatchJada was playing one of her opponent's diss tracks against her while streaming on the social media platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Teams Up With Stefflon Don To Flame Jada Kingdom In Explosive Twitter SpatAsian Doll is the latest name to enter the arena. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsStefflon Don Fires Away At Jada Kingdom With "Dat A Dat"Rumors say this has to do with Jada Kingdom's fling with Burna Boy. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsDJ Akademiks Remembers When NBA Guard Danny Green Hit On His Girlfriend And How He RetaliatedDJ felt the need to fire back at Green's wife. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBlueface Trolls Soulja Boy Further By Stepping On One Of His Plaques During Performance: WatchWho is going to fight Blueface first? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicB.G. Disses Lil Wayne: Fans ReactThis diss appears on Finesse2Tymes' new song "Gangstafied" while B Gizzle raps about what happened during his prison stint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Drags DJ Akademiks On His Burner AccountThe Baton Rouge rapper clowned the media personality for always posting about him despite their pretty strong rivalry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsWack 100 Furious With Offset After Involving Him In Cardi B Relationship Drama, Threatens To Expose Sensitive InformationThere are quite a few theories around this rumored spilt. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's JealousAccording to the Memphis MC, his brother hasn't yet put the work for the business in to earn a chain from him, which has him feeling mad.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTeairra Mari & Keri Hilson Go Back & Forth With Threats, Claims & Responses Over BeefWhen Hilson recalled a past incident between them– and Mari responded quite aggressively– she clarified that she sees it as water under the bridge.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out People Who Still Need To "Apologize""If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it, always remember: you had the opportunity of a lifetime."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRod Wave Seemingly Quits Music In Latest Social Media Rants Amid Beef With Boosie BadazzRod cannot be serious... Right? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Teases New Supposed Diss Track Toward Rod WaveBoosie is holding back on nobody. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSaucy Santana Fires Back At DJ Akademiks After Being Clowned For Low Streams On Diss Track: WatchSaucy just wanted to clown Akademiks. Nothing more, nothing less. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureSaucy Santa Goes Nuclear On Charleston White For His Comments Amid Beef With DJ Akademiks: Watch"PUT YO BOOTS ON!"By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWack 100 Starts Beef With RocStar2800: "You Ain't Ever Put In No Work"The music executive blasted the rap figure's credentials, and warned him that he's messing with the wrong kind of guy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Reveals New Text Messages From Chrisean Rock, Wants To Add Lil Mabu's Career To His ResumeBlueface is back to being the antagonizer. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Continues Joe Budden Beef With More Apparent Disses On Instagram Story"You thought you was Kobe," Drizzy wrote, leading many to believe he's talking about Budden hanging up the rap jersey.By Gabriel Bras Nevares