Adin Ross Responds After Joe Budden Reveals His Immense Distaste For The Streamer

Joe Budden and Adin Ross have had their issues in the past, but there's an even greater lack of respect between them now. It all stems from a stream that the latter and N3on did last week with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
During the trio's time together, Adin Ross, who is Jewish, convinced the star athlete to perform a racist hand gesture. Nacua was tricked into rubbing his hands together, which plays into the stereotype that Jewish people are greedy.
Making matters worse is that Nacua blindly said he would use it as a touchdown celebration in the next game. "I promise," Nacua said. "I got you, man."
This got over to Joe Budden, and he was incredibly disgusted by it. Per Complex, the JBP host informed his panel about it and took the time to publicly shame Ross. He said that he "really dislikes" him, adding, "I don’t f*ck with that little white boy. I don’t f*ck with nothing about him. Yes, I saw that Puka sh*t. That’s what has me on him."
His rant got back to Adin, which led the content creator to promptly clap back. "Joe Budden, I’m going to respond to you later," he said per Adin Updates. "You’re a miserable, disgusting… I been waiting to respond to you. You’re an antisemite. You’re so miserable."
He continued, "You f*cking suck at everything and I’m not even joking. F*ck Joe Budden. Who f*cks with Joe Budden? Nobody does."
Amidst this renewed tension, Puka Nacua issued an apology on his Instagram shortly after the livestream per the NFL website.
"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."
