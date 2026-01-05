Adin Ross called out Joe Budden during a recent live stream after the podcaster said he wants to see Glasses Malone beat him up. Malone had recently warned Ross against making any more disrespectful comments about Doechii.

“Joe Budden you a p*ssy. F*ck you," Ross says in a video circulating on social media. "Let’s link up. You know where I'm at. I got police with me too. I’m in your city… What do you wanna do?"

Budden had addressed the drama between Ross and Doechii by saying, "I'm rooting for Glasses Malone to get all the crips together to beat up homeboy. I am. Sorry. I think that's who she was talking to on the song, talking to little f*ckity f*ck."

Why Are Adin Ross & Doechii Beefing?

The latest drama began when Doechii put out her new single with SZA, "girl, get up." On the track, she addresses long-running rumors about being a so-called "industry plant" and the hate she's received since her 2024 project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. She raps: "All that industry plant sh*t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n***a d*ck form the back / But what's the agenda when the it girl black?"

After that release, Adin Ross teamed up with 6ix9ine and Cuffem for a diss track titled, "BACON." While 6ix9ine targets Lil Durk and Cuffem goes after Lil Tjay, Ross primarily focuses on Doechii.

Eventually, Glasses Malone hopped online and warned Ross against continuing his feud with Doechii. "I know your people... Stop disrespecting that f***ing lady. You can make all the content. I'm going to get next to you... All I ask you to do is respect that Black lady. Do your job, make your content, stop calling this lady out her name," he said. "Yes, call her music wack. That's your job. Do your f***ing job. Stop calling this Black lady a b***h and all that s**t."