BY Zachary Horvath
50 cent
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 28: Rapper Jim Jones attends Memorial Sunday Day Party Hosted By Angela Simmons and Jim Jones at Suite Lounge on May 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has alleged that Jim Jones has been behind on rent for his podcast studio, but this latest troll is the most diabolical one yet.

Despite juggling dozens of beefs, 50 Cent knows how to make time for each one. Today he's focusing his attention on Jim Jones, and his latest bit of trolling is really pushing it. Somehow, the G-Unit rapper has obtained alleged footage and documentation suggesting that the Diplomat alum has been evicted from his podcast studio.

Caught by The Shade Room, Fif took to his Instagram to show a security clip that allegedly shows Capo trying his hardest to kick a couple of doors open. Interestingly, it's dated Feberuary 19, 2026, which was yesterday. Before Jones allegedly starts trying to force the first door open, someone can be heard talking about someone shutting the lights off.

After no luck with the first one, another person asks Jones if everything's okay. He allegedly tells them it's all good and then proceeds to kick what's allegedly the second door to his studio open. Jones seems to succeed with this other entrance as two other men that are with him in this alleged footage walk through.

50 Cent captioned this video, "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL," which is a reference to his enemy's Let's Rap About It podcast.

50 Cent & Jim Jones' Beef

But that's not all. 50 Cent also allegedly has the eviction notice that was sent to Joseph Jones, aka Jim Jones. The alleged document says that the tenant had a 15-day notice of default. That essentially means the lessee failed to meet the obligations of the lease agreement. It allegedly expired on January 22.

Jones and his Let's Rap About It crew allegedly also had a five-day termination notice which expired on February 17. Underneath that breakdown, it says that the "Tenant's tenancy at the Premises has been terminated."

It also states that Jones has a chance to retrieve the property by discussing things with the landlord.

To all of this alleged evidence, Jones fired back with a cheeky reply that doesn't necessarily address the more serious (but still alleged) matter at hand.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Jones posted a video of himself practicing martial arts by chopping a piece of wood in half. He captioned the clip, "Kunfu Jim. No lock doors lol."

This is far from the only time Fif has taunted Jim for his podcast and its studio. He's teased him for allegedly losing electricity, heat, and more.

