50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones For Allegedly Having No Electricity At His Studio

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones No Electricity Studio
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Not only is this far from 50 Cent and Jim Jones' first public spat, but 50's clowned on Jones' podcast set before.

When Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous started their Let's Rap About It podcast recently, they might not have expected 50 Cent to jump down their throats so viciously. But after criticizing his role in the Netflix Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, all bets are off. Now, 50's even trolling the alleged state of their studio.

As caught by Livebitez and DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he took to social media with a few videos clowning the space for allegedly not having electricity at one point. More specifically, the G-Unit mogul posted an alleged clip of the Let's Rap About It space with the lights off, and folks discussing together with flashlights.

"LOL @mr_camron [Cam'ron] turned the lights off, them bum a** [ninja emoji] in there with flash lights," he captioned the post. Another post saw 50 share a video of cartoon eyes on a black background, whereas another was more of a skit in which he was recording a Super Bowl LX promo when the lights suddenly cut out.

Fif's post also reference Cam'ron's own beef with Jim Jones, which continues to develop as a post-Dipset fallout story. But for what it's worth, Jim Jones thanked 50 Cent and Cam'ron for "free promo," so maybe everyone's eating all the same here.

What's 50 Cent's Beef With Jim Jones?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef dates back to G-Unit and The Diplomats feuding in the 2000s, and most recently flared up due to that Diddy doc criticism. From there, both of them are clowning each other for their financial woes, clout-chasing, connections with other MCs... the list goes on.

Ironically, this isn't the first time that 50 Cent clowned Jim Jones' media space specifically. He leaked audio of Jones' landlord allegedly claiming that he owes thousands in back rent.

For the most part, Capo and company have allowed all this to roll off their shoulders. However, 50's doing the same, not responding at all to a freestyle against him. They both have other beefs and conflicts to handle. Nevertheless, it seems like they will always cash in on an opportunity to roast each other.

