50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones For Allegedly Having No Electricity At His Studio

When Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous started their Let's Rap About It podcast recently, they might not have expected 50 Cent to jump down their throats so viciously. But after criticizing his role in the Netflix Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, all bets are off. Now, 50's even trolling the alleged state of their studio.

As caught by Livebitez and DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he took to social media with a few videos clowning the space for allegedly not having electricity at one point. More specifically, the G-Unit mogul posted an alleged clip of the Let's Rap About It space with the lights off, and folks discussing together with flashlights.

"LOL @mr_camron [Cam'ron] turned the lights off, them bum a** [ninja emoji] in there with flash lights," he captioned the post. Another post saw 50 share a video of cartoon eyes on a black background, whereas another was more of a skit in which he was recording a Super Bowl LX promo when the lights suddenly cut out.

Fif's post also reference Cam'ron's own beef with Jim Jones, which continues to develop as a post-Dipset fallout story. But for what it's worth, Jim Jones thanked 50 Cent and Cam'ron for "free promo," so maybe everyone's eating all the same here.

What's 50 Cent's Beef With Jim Jones?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef dates back to G-Unit and The Diplomats feuding in the 2000s, and most recently flared up due to that Diddy doc criticism. From there, both of them are clowning each other for their financial woes, clout-chasing, connections with other MCs... the list goes on.

Ironically, this isn't the first time that 50 Cent clowned Jim Jones' media space specifically. He leaked audio of Jones' landlord allegedly claiming that he owes thousands in back rent.