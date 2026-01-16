A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Credits: Every Producer And Feature

A$AP Rocky's album drought is over, and the producers and guest vocalists on "Don't Be Dumb" had a lot to do with the rewarding payoff.

A$AP Rocky certainly held his own across the board on Don't Be Dumb, wearing his producing and songwriting hats on top of performing. But once again, he's proving that he's one of the most elite orchestrators of talent in rap history, too.

To no surprise, the Harlem icon brought tons of A-listers to support his comeback. Each song is treated with a lot of care thanks to the experienced and familiar talent onboard. A$AP Rocky's synergy with Kelvin Krash, for example, is one of Don't Be Dumb's many highlights.

Together, they made five, and they are arguably all the heaviest-hitting tracks. "ORDER OF PROTECTION" is a great tone setter, whereas "HELICOPTER" is shaping up to be the biggest hit. Kelvin is also on "STOLE YA FLOW," which is going viral not only for the Drake subliminals but the nasty beat accompanying it.

But there are plenty of other names to shout out. Hit-Boy returns after producing some of Rocky's best 2010 cuts like "Goldie" and "1Train," popping up on the Brent Faiyaz-assisted "STAY HERE 4 LIFE." Cardo Got Wings, cloud rap greats Clams Casino, ICYTWAT, and SpaceGhostPurrp make appearances, in addition to will.i.am.

Overall, the beat makers are just as decorated as the guest vocalists. Tyler, the Creator, Faiyaz, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, Slay Squad, and Sauce Walka all complement Rocky well in their own way. You can see where everyone falls into place below.

Don't Be Dumb Credits
  1. ORDER OF PROTECTION (prod. by Kelvin Krash & Soufien 3000)
  2. HELICOPTER (prod. by A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, Soufien 3000 & MIKE DEAN)
  3. INTERROGATION (SKIT) (prod. by A$AP Rocky)
  4. STOLE YA FLOW (prod. by Kelvin Krash, ICYTWAT & Danny Elfman)
  5. STAY HERE 4 LIFE (feat. Brent Faiyaz) (prod. by Hit-Boy & Brent Faiyaz)
  6. PLAYA (prod. by Cardo Got Wings, Johnny Juliano, Yung Exclusive & Thundercat)
  7. NO TRESPASSING (prod. by A$AP Rocky)
  8. STOP SNITCHING (feat. Sauce Walka) (prod. by Hitkidd & Kelvin Krash)
  9. STFU (feat. Slay Squad) (prod. by A$AP Rocky & Cristoforo Donadi)
  10. PUNK ROCKY (prod. by A$AP Rocky, Cristoforo Donadi, Ging & Zach Fogarty)
  11. AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO) (prod. by A$AP Rocky & Manny Laurenko)
  12. WHISKEY (RELEASE ME) (feat. Damon Albarn & Westside Gunn) (prod. by T-Minus)
  13. ROBBERY (feat. Doechii) (prod. by Loukeman)
  14. DON'T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY (prod. by Clams Casino & Harry Fraud)
  15. THE END (feat. Jessica Pratt & will.i.am) (prod. by will.i.am)
  16. SWAT TEAM (prod. by Kelvin Krash, KayCyy & SpaceGhostPurrp)
  17. FISH N STEAK (WHAT IT IS) (feat. Tyler, The Creator) (prod. by Tyler, The Creator)

