SpaceGhostPurrp, colloquially known as Purrp, is an elusive emcee/producer who divides his time between Miami, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. He leads the Raider Klan (RVIDXR KLVN) collective and owns and operates Black Money World Records (he's also co-CEO of Raymond Braun Media Group).

He describes his music as "That Fonk" - marked by its lo-fi aesthetic, it's more so about the vibe and feeling as opposed to profound lyricism. Since stepping foot in the rap game in 2010, he's collaborated with the likes of A$AP Rocky (although they've since had a severe falling out), Project Pat, Gangsta Boo, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa and more.

The last we heard of Purrp was his 58-track "58 Blunts Of Purrp" compilation, released as an introduction to new fans in January 2014. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he deserves to be understood.