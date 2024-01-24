SpaceGhostPurrp Is Sending The "BLITZ GANG" Your Way On His New Single

SpaceGhostPurrp is someone who has been around the block for over a decade, but we have not updated you on what is cooking with him. So, to make up a little bit for lost time, let us revisit his musical accomplishments as of late. The Carol City, Florida rapper has been semi-active over the past year and a half or so. Since the middle of 2022, SpaceGhost has put out three singles and two albums. Both dropped in 2023.

One contained 22 tracks with one feature from Lil Ugly Mane. That was called BLVCKLVND Rvdix 66.6 (Remastered) and saw a release in July. Then, SpaceGhost followed that up just three months later with Dark Angels. It stood at 14 cuts featuring contributions from Dough2x, Key Nyata, and more. For 2024, the cloud rap specialist could be gearing up for another title.

Listen To "BLITZ GANG" By SpaceGhostPurrp

We say that because a track has surfaced within the YouTube realms from some random users. It is called "BLITZ GANG" and fans are theorizing that this could be the song that kickstarts the rollout of a new mixtape. Mar Dragon 2 is the title that is being thrown around. However, nothing has been confirmed by SpaceGhostPurrp. The track we have in front of us could very well be a throwaway or some sort of demo. Quality wise it sounds very rough and the audio is very choppy. But, if you want to give it a listen, check out the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "BLITZ GANG," by SpaceGhostPurrp? Do you think this is a demo or a finished product? Is SpaceGhost a legend in the cloud/trap rap scene, why or why not? Are you excited about the rumored upcoming mixtape, Mar Dragon 2? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SpaceGhostPurpp. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

