Tia Kemp Accuses Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir While He Was In Prison

Tia Kemp has certainly kept herself busy in recent weeks, putting her ex Rick Ross as well as his new partner Cristina Mackey on blast. Last week, Ross sent her a cease and desist, arguing that the statements she's been making are "disturbing" and "defamatory." Regardless, it doesn't look like she plans on slowing down. Recently, she even took to Instagram Live to share some alleged tea involving Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir. According to her, Ross allegedly slept with Ka'Oir while Gucci was behind bars.

“Gucci Mane, he f*cked Keyshia Ka’oir while you was in prison,” Kemp began. “I seen her pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls-Royce she was driving. It was a white one. This the truth though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth. ‘Cause he told me he done f*cked all these n****s hoes.”

Tia Kemp Continues To Put Rick Ross On Blast

Kemp didn't stop there, however. She went on to call out another one of Ross' exes, Lira Galore. She alleged that at one point, he and Meek Mill took turns having sex with her. “Go back to that hoe Lira Galore,” Kemp added. “She was laughing at me with his baby mama and them too when it was her too. I want her too … Meek then y’all ‘choo choo choo’ on that hoe too. Meek Mill, you and Rozay and them, I heard.”

