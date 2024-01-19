Rick Ross Allegedly Hits Tia Kemp With Cease And Desist Amid Cristina Mackey Drama

Rick Ross has been at the center of quite a bit of drama in recent weeks, most of which surrounds his relationship with Cristina Mackey. The mother of one of Ross' kids, Tia Kemp, hopped on IG Live last week to roast Mackey for her cooking skills, prompting a response from the singer. Without naming any names, Mackey urged haters to mind their own business, suggesting that if they were happy in their lives they wouldn't be so set on bringing her down.

Kemp fired back with full force, dubbing Mackey a "h*e," and threatening to attack her. She even claimed to be suspicious about Ross' upcoming urologist appointment, revealing that she had been snooping around his home the last time she was there. “I want to know what’s going on with you? Why you going to see a urologist?” she asked. “Is you getting ding dings extensions?” She later claimed that she'd ”send TMZ to his doctor" unless he paid her off.

Read More: Rick Ross Shares PSA Amid Baby Rumors & Cristina Mackey Drama

Tia Kemp Claims She Has "Texts And DMs" To Back Her Up

It appears as though Ross has had enough of the drama, however, allegedly sending Kemp a warning to back off recently. She took to her Instagram Story to share photos of what appears to be a cease and desist letter. The alleged letter accuses her of "making disturbingly false and defamatory statements" about Ross and his family. It also claims that Ross "exclusively possesses the right to reap the benefits of commercial exploitation of [his] own name, likeness or identity."

"He defamed me and my family for for years!" Kemp captioned one of the images, also claiming to have receipts. "F*ck all yall! Sue ME! I'm poor! and I got texts and dms," she wrote. What do you think of Tia Kemp alleging that Rick Ross' legal team sent her a cease and desist? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Reacts To Big Jook’s Murder, Wants Peace In Memphis

[Via]