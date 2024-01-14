Cristina Mackey Disses Rick Ross' Ex, Claims Pretty Vee Fling "Was Never This"

Cristina Mackey has been no stranger to criticism amid her new relationship with Rick Ross, but luckily, she's not afraid to fire back. The mother of his son Tia Kemp recently put her on blast for her cooking skills, dissing his latest lover for what she believed was a lackluster taco bar. Mackey took to Instagram Live to clear a few things up, making it apparent that the hate doesn't change the confidence she has in her relationship.

"The fact that I'm confident about my relationship and it disturbs some of y'all says a lot about what y'all have going on in your personal life," she explained. "Cuz when you hear a woman speaking confidently about her man, you should just believe her, right? You shouldn't be disrupted or disturbed, or feel like 'Don't be so confident.' Like, why you hating?"

Read More: Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Roasts Cristina Mackey's Cooking Skills

Cristina Mackey Seemingly Claps Back At Tia Kemp

She continued, seemingly throwing some shade Kemp's way for her disapproval of her and Ross' romance. "'Why would you just move with a man?' Why wouldn't you move with a man?" she asked. If you lived with your man you wouldn't be on my page on a fake account at 40-something years old. You know what I'm saying? You would just be minding your business."

That's not the only question that Mackey's bombarded with on the regular, however. During a recent appearance on The Cali Kickback podcast, she explained how she feels about fans frequently asking what happened to Rick Ross' relationship with his ex, Pretty Vee. According to her, she just finds the inquiries "funny," as she knows that their relationships can't be compared.

Cristina Mackey Thinks Pretty Vee Questions Are "Funny"

What do you think of Cristina Mackey dissing Tia Kemp? What about her comments on Rick Ross' past relationship with Pretty Vee? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Surprises Girlfriend Cristina Mackey With Billboard Of Her IG In Dubai

[Via][Via]