Rick Ross Trolled By Girlfriend During Workout: "Babe, Be For Real"

Rick Ross’ girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, shared a video on social media trolling him while he trains for his upcoming plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. In the clip, Mackey, who is a personal trainer, eggs Ross on while he lifts weights in an Ice Cube t-shirt. “Babe, be for real. Come on, be serious," she jokes at one point.

“A n***a being serious, come on now!" Ross responds. "You see a n***a bicep, tricep, come on now. This a 25-pounder. I’m doing this shit like it’s eight pounds. Kilimanjaro, might get to the top of Kili!” Ross added in the comments section: “kili here we come!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jim Jones was among the many fans to react with encouraging words. He wrote: “Let’s go!” Another user added: “@richforever she the one for bro this the one you settle down with she looks like she cares about your health and well being and them old school values hard to find in a women these day!” Check out the full post below.

Rick Ross' Girlfriend Teases His Workout

Rick Ross' workout regimen clowned by girlfriend in new video 😂 pic.twitter.com/TjYz55faes — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 27, 2023

Ross confirmed his commitment to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in a post on his Instagram Stories, earlier this month. “I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said. “It’s official. Early 2024 it’s going down. [We’re getting in the] best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas. Promise. And guess what? I swear Imma wear my watch and if I pull that pin on it, in one hour that helicopter will be there for us.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

