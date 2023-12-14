Rick Ross Doubles Down On His Promise To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro Next Year

Back in 2022, Rick Ross made a surprising promise to fans. He claimed that he was planning on climbing the tallest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro. He initially said he was going to do it in 2023 and was silent on the promise for much of the year. But he's apparently been quietly putting the work in and hasn't forgotten the goal he set for himself. In a recent Instagram post, he updated fans on the journey.

While on a run with his friend, author Neil Martinez-Belkin, Ross the newest details on his climb with fans. “I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Kilimanjaro. It’s official. Early 2024. It’s going down," he began. He also claims to be in the best shape of his life and has high hopes for his ability to summit the mountain. But he also joked that there was some kind of plan in place just in case he doesn't make it to the top. Check out the full video he shared below.

Read More: Rick Ross Is Confident That He Will Be Rap's Next Billionaire

Rick Ross Teases Mountain Climb Next Year

Much of the Rick Ross discussion on social media recently has centered around his new boo Christina Mackey. She tried to post some motivation for fans to her Instagram story but it didn't go over particularly well. Fans mostly focused on just how many women Ross has had in his life over the years and it got so bad that Mackey had to share numerous responses to their backlash.

Last month, Rick Ross teamed up with Meek Mill for a joint album called Too Good To Be True. The feature-packed 17-track affair did receive plenty of positive buzz from fans but it only amounted to modest sales numbers. Some online like 50 Cent tried to take shots at the pair for their relatively low sales but they didn't seem to be bothered by it. Both rappers took to social media to flex the control they had over their own music being more important than volume sales. What do you think of Rick Ross claiming he plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

[Via]