50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill & Rick Ross Over Low Album Sales For “Too Good To Be True”

50 Cent trolled Meek Mill and Rick Ross for the low sales of their new collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, in a post on social media, last Friday. After selling out two straight nights in London, 50 Cent brought up the duo's album moving just over 31,000 units.

“Oh No 31,009 [laughing emojis] you might want to spend some quiet time to strategize and reevaluate. LOL LONDON second show SOLD OUT! Newcastle tomorrow night SOLD OUT!” 50 Cent wrote.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: 50 Cent performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 09, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Meek Mill previously addressed the disappointing sales in a pair of posts on Twitter when the projections first came in. He wrote at the time: "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k... I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well." In a follow-up post, he added: "The streets love this album too! I’m use every drop of my talent now I own 100 percent of my music now! It was top tier rap for the hustlers and winners!"

50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill & Rick Ross

Oh No 31,009 😆😆😆 you might want to spend some quiet time to strategize and reevaluate. LOL LONDON second show SOLD OUT! Newcastle tomorrow night SOLD OUT! • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/wC2jUxZrUC — 50cent (@50cent) November 18, 2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill dropped Too Good To Be True on Friday, November 10. The album features Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Wale, and more. Check out 50 Cent's post above and be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

