Meek Mill Reacts To Rick Ross Collab, “Too Good To Be True,” 1st Week Sales

Meek Mill addressed the low album sales for his new collaborative project with Rick Ross, Too Good To Be True, on Twitter, Sunday. The posts come after HitsDailyDouble reported that the album will likely move between 30-35k copies in the first week.

In his first post, Meek wrote: "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well." Shortly afterward, Meek added in another post: "Staring at social media fantasizing about others lives and getting mentally sick! I seen it happen to so many people! It’s like a clout zombie effect."

Meek Mill Performs In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Meek Mill performs in concert at The Anthem on March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

In response to Meek's post, one fan replied: "And it’s all apart of the agenda. Comparisons and division at its finest." Meek shared the post and added: "I never wanted to be on billboards… a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today … if people believe that tho, I want that market too. I’m Hungry lol." Check out the posts on Twitter below.

Meek Mill Responds To Album Sales

The streets love this album too! I’m use every drop of my talent now I own 100 percent of my music now! It was top tier rap for the hustlers and winners! Tap in “ITS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE” owned by “WILLIAM ROBERTS X ROBERT WILLIAMS DIRSTO BY:GAMMA https://t.co/06HbSesvUr — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 12, 2023 I never wanted to be on billboards… a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today … if people believe that tho, I want that market too 🤤 I’m

Hungry lol https://t.co/QKmD9G7ZI2 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 12, 2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross dropped Too Good to Be True, last Friday. The album features appearances from Fabolous, Wale, Future, Shaquille O'Neal, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

