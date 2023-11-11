Meek Mill & Rick Ross Perform “Shaq & Kobe” On “Tonight Show” As “Too Good To Be True” Sales Projections Arrive

Meek Mill and Rick Ross performed their recent song, “Shaq & Kobe,” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, on Friday. The two dropped the track on September 29, 2023, as the lead single from their new collaborative album, Too Good to be True.

In addition to their new songs, Meek and Ross also surprised viewers with a performance of their 2012 collaboration, “Ima Boss." To kick off the performance, the two announced that Too Good to be True is available on streaming platforms now. They dropped it on Friday with features from Fabolous, Wale, Future, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Promote New Album On SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Meek Mill and visit SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Speaking with Zane Lowe at Apple Music 1 about the release, Ross described it as representative of "the culture." “It’s too good to be true and man, it just feel good, and it was too easy," he said. "We set it off. We both know what our true gifts are, our talents are when it comes to production. So when it came to this vibe, it was really simple. It didn’t take a lot of time, but we brought the best out of each other. This was just personal. This was just me and Meek and that was just us in the studio. It wasn’t a lot of people, just the team, the private team. Meek, his team, my team, Sam Sneak, Brion, the producers, and we kept it uncut. We went straight to the vein with it. “

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Takeover The "Tonight Show"

According to HitsDailyDouble, Too Good to be True will likely move between 30-35k copies in the first week. The figure could be enough to earn it a top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

