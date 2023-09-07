album sales
- Music21 Savage "American Dream" First Week Sales Are HereThe Slaughter Gang head honcho's recently released studio album is right up there with "i am > i was" for his biggest solo debut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Earns Fourth Number One Album On Billboard 200 With "American Dream"21 is building quite the catalog. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Reaches One Million Units Sold In The U.S."Pink Friday 2" keeps winning. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Accuses Billboard Of Threatening To Take Away "Pink Friday 2" Sales"I’ve never not ended up feeling sorry for my enemies," Nicki says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFabolous Uses 50 Cent and Rick Ross' Feud To Discuss 1st Week SalesFabolous believes 50 Cent's latest dig at Rick Ross reveals an interesting point about album sales.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Says He "Shouldn't Talk To" Rappers With Low Record Sales50 specifically mentioned selling 31k copiesBy Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Hits One Million Units Sold In The U.S.Drake's projects always produce big numbers. By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill & Rick Ross Over Low Album Sales For "Too Good To Be True"50 Cent poked fun at Meek Mill & Rick Ross after his latest London concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Reacts To Rick Ross Collab, "Too Good To Be True," 1st Week SalesMeek Mill isn't phased by the sales projections for "Too Good To Be True."By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Questions City Girls' Low Sales: "Somebody Was Trying To Hurt Them"The Slaughterhouse MC doesn't believe that there's any artist signed to a major label right now that's pushing 6,000 album units.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersCity Girls Blame Management And Timing For Poor Album SalesThe City Girls had a lot to say on the matter.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Sells 161k In Its Second WeekDrake put up another impressive week of sales for his new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicEminem Makes History With His Latest Sales MilestoneHe is the only rap artist to reach the top 10. By Zachary Horvath
- NumbersTravis Scott Set To Go Number One Again With Huge "Utopia" Sales Resurgence"Utopia" is entering its sixth week.By Alexander Cole