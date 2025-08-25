Kendrick Lamar and Drake are currently competing for having the two highest-selling hip-hop albums in 2025 with their respective projects, GNX and Some Sexy Songs 4 U. Lamar put out GNX back in November of last year, while Drake teamed up with PartyNextDoor for $$$4U in February. The ranking of the top 10 best-selling projects also features the two rappers' classic albums, good kid, m.A.A.d City, DAMN, and Take Care.

When Kurrco shared the list on X (formerly Twitter), over the weekend, fans had plenty to say. "Only robots have streamed gnx not real ppl," one user claimed. Another remarked: "Note that Drake didn’t sell bundles ..Kendrick sold bundles for GNX."

Other fans used the list to discuss the state of hip-hop. "Take away Kendrick & Drake, you got Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Tyler, Big X, and Doechii. That’s a solid lineup," one user wrote. Another countered: "I know Drake and Kendrick are always the hyper focus, but there’s a different story here for them. Take Care, DAMN, and GKMC are at least 8 years or older and are still charting. This is an actual issue for HipHop. Blog Era music is still outselling most modern rap music."

The album sales update comes after Kendrick Lamar officially surpassed 50 billion total streams on Spotify, earlier this month. Additionally, his aforementioned project, DAMN, surpassed 10 billion streams alone.

Drake "Iceman" Album

While Kendrick Lamar is currently leading the way in album sales, Drake's forthcoming project, Iceman, could shake that up. While the Toronto native has yet to confirm a release date for his next album, he's hinted at it coming soon on several occasions as of late.

He already dropped two singles for Iceman, including "What Did I Miss?," as well as his collaboration with Central Cee, "Which One" both of which released in July. It will be his first solo project since the beginning of his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.