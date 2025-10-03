Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Reportedly Make Grammys 2026 Submissions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 486 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Grammys 2026 Submissions Hip Hop News
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake has a rocky history with awards and two-way respect concerning the Grammys... But you miss all the shots you don't take.

Drake may be gearing up to release his new album ICEMAN soon, but that doesn't mean he's done promoting the strength of his most recent effort. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR gave many OVO fans exactly what they wanted with the R&B-centric collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which might be up for a few Grammys at next year's ceremony.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy and PND made their submissions for Grammy Award consideration, and we will see if any of them end up on the final list of nominees. $$$4U threw its hat in the Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album rings, whereas "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" might be up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Finally, the duo also wants the Recording Academy to consider "SOMETHING ABOUT YOU" for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

For those unaware, Drake has won five Grammys in the past from 55 nominations. These include Best Rap Album for Take Care in 2013, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song for "Hotline Bling" in 2017, Best Rap Song for "God's Plan" in 2018, and Best Melodic Rap Performance alongside Future and Tems for "WAIT FOR U" in 2023.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, Regrets, & Kendrick Lamar

Drake Grammys

However, what makes the 2026 Grammys interesting for Drake is that he might directly match up against his rival. Kendrick Lamar submitted a whole lot of other works for consideration in a whopping 11 categories. They include the GNX album, a few of its songs, and his post-GNX collaborations with SZA, Playboi Carti (twice), and Clipse. But we will see just how many nominations K.Dot has soon enough.

Of course, Drake's ridicule of Kendrick Lamar's Grammys dominance is one of the funniest and most enduring jabs out of their whole battle. Now that they might face off in the Album/Record/Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, maybe we get some new narratives for Stans to scrutinize.

It's a surprise that "NOKIA" wasn't on here, although maybe the 6ix God wanted to make sure he shared his nominations with his $$$4U partner.

Read More: Young Thug Claims Drake’s Impact Tops Kendrick Lamar’s

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Grammys Submissions 2026 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Official Grammys Submissions For 2026 Revealed 1051
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & Drake Are In A Tight Race For The Best Selling Album Of 2025 8.0K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake And PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Receives Official First Week Sales Figures 24.3K
Spotify logo displayed on smartphone screen Music Hip-Hop Seeing Its Lowest Number Of Entries On The Daily Spotify Global Chart 795
Comments 0