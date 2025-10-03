Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Reportedly Make Grammys 2026 Submissions

Drake may be gearing up to release his new album ICEMAN soon, but that doesn't mean he's done promoting the strength of his most recent effort. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR gave many OVO fans exactly what they wanted with the R&B-centric collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which might be up for a few Grammys at next year's ceremony.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy and PND made their submissions for Grammy Award consideration, and we will see if any of them end up on the final list of nominees. $$$4U threw its hat in the Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album rings, whereas "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" might be up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Finally, the duo also wants the Recording Academy to consider "SOMETHING ABOUT YOU" for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

For those unaware, Drake has won five Grammys in the past from 55 nominations. These include Best Rap Album for Take Care in 2013, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song for "Hotline Bling" in 2017, Best Rap Song for "God's Plan" in 2018, and Best Melodic Rap Performance alongside Future and Tems for "WAIT FOR U" in 2023.

However, what makes the 2026 Grammys interesting for Drake is that he might directly match up against his rival. Kendrick Lamar submitted a whole lot of other works for consideration in a whopping 11 categories. They include the GNX album, a few of its songs, and his post-GNX collaborations with SZA, Playboi Carti (twice), and Clipse. But we will see just how many nominations K.Dot has soon enough.

Of course, Drake's ridicule of Kendrick Lamar's Grammys dominance is one of the funniest and most enduring jabs out of their whole battle. Now that they might face off in the Album/Record/Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, maybe we get some new narratives for Stans to scrutinize.