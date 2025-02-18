Drake PartyNextDoor album
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Drake Fans Believe His Recent Chart Placements Are A Spotify Conspiracy
Drake and PartyNextDoor recently put out "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" and the rapper's biggest fans believe shady tricks are being played.
By
Alexander Cole
4 hrs ago
2.0K Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE