Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Returns To Apple Music's Top Spot

It's been a big first quarter for music in 2025, and it seems like Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR will keep their leading momentum up for the foreseeable future. Their Valentine's Day collab album from this year, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, just reportedly returned to the top spot on Apple Music's United States albums chart, dethroning a brief stay from Ken Carson with his new album More Chaos. This is quite the impressive feat two months after release, showing how a lot of fans continue to spin this record even if the weather is getting warmer on this side of the world.

In addition, we imagine Drake's new music video for "NOKIA" is helping out this $ome $exy $ongs 4 U run. Hopefully we get another visual from the LP with PARTYNEXTDOOR, as both fans and haters lamented his absence throughout the record in the past. Nevertheless, PND holds some of the best moments on it, and die-hards are big fans of what they crafted together on here. We will see what other ways $$$4U will find to dominate more conversation throughout the year.

Is Drake Dropping A New Album?

Beyond Drake's success with PARTYNEXTDOOR, he also teased new music in recent months and has many OVO fans waiting for a new solo album later this year. All of this is very speculative, though, as we have no official information on a title, release date, and other important factors. Rather, the 6ix God dropped some hints here and there through social media messages, plus acknowledgements of recent fresh leaks which caused a lot of online conversation. At the end of the day, who knows what's next? After all, $$$4U took a while to come out after its announcement, and Drizzy's dropped surprise projects before.