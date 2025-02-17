T-Pain Back-Handedly Praises Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
T-Pain performs onstage ahead of Pitbull at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Oct. 4, 2024. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Is T-Pain being condescending or is this no shade at all?

T-Pain had some praise for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR following their new collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. However, he didn't exactly give the most glowing or impressed assessment of the project's actual sound. During the rapper and singer's recent livestream, he suggested that many of the tracks on this new LP sound like leftover cuts from both OVO artists' past catalogs. Basically, he's implying that the 6ix God wanted to hop on some scrapped solo PND tracks and vice versa. Even though the Tallahassee native doesn't think these records are bad by any means, this assumption isn't a positive implication in many fans' eyes.

"All these trash songs that I recorded, I listen to them all the time, and I f**k with them," T-Pain began concerning Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR. "So here's my thing. I feel like he recorded a bunch of s**t in order to keep PARTY around. You can take ten, 15 of these songs, put a verse on them b***hes, PARTY, that's our album, bro. Bro, the songs are already recorded. These are all the songs that didn't make my previous albums. Go for it, bro. Put verses on these songs. Yeah, there's five to seven solo Drake songs that didn't make other albums. I'm not saying that they're bad. These are just songs that didn't make albums. Or the other way around."

Read More: Drake Likes Several Fan Theories That Spotify Is Hiding "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Album

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U Sales

Of course, just because two artists revamp leftovers doesn't immediately make their end product bad, just like T-Pain remarked. In fact, OVO die-hards seem to love Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Cuts like "GIMME A HUG" and "NOKIA" are building a lot of hype and rank among fans' favorite 2025 cuts so far. In addition, the album's sales and commercial performance have impressed thanks to No. 1 streaming debuts, broken records, and more. For example, it's the biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music history when it comes to first-day streams.

Meanwhile, we wonder how many similar situations T-Pain has faced throughout his collaborative history when it comes to these older tracks. Whether or not Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are reheating last night's meals, $$$4U is resonating with a lot of people. But plenty of others have their qualms, and this isn't even counting the often exhausting numbers conversation. In any case, there is definitely more than one way to make magic in the booth.

Read More: T-Pain Addresses People Hating On His Mark Zuckerberg Collaboration

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 4.5K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Kai Cenat Nearly Cries Over Drake & PartyNextDoor’s New Album 4.8K
NBA: Toronto Raptors-Championship Parade Music Drake To Headline Wireless Festival Three Nights In A Row With Special Guests 1.9K
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors Music Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Breaks Apple's R&B/Soul First-Day Streaming Record 1483