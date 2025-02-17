T-Pain Back-Handedly Praises Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album

T-Pain had some praise for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR following their new collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. However, he didn't exactly give the most glowing or impressed assessment of the project's actual sound. During the rapper and singer's recent livestream, he suggested that many of the tracks on this new LP sound like leftover cuts from both OVO artists' past catalogs. Basically, he's implying that the 6ix God wanted to hop on some scrapped solo PND tracks and vice versa. Even though the Tallahassee native doesn't think these records are bad by any means, this assumption isn't a positive implication in many fans' eyes.

"All these trash songs that I recorded, I listen to them all the time, and I f**k with them," T-Pain began concerning Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR. "So here's my thing. I feel like he recorded a bunch of s**t in order to keep PARTY around. You can take ten, 15 of these songs, put a verse on them b***hes, PARTY, that's our album, bro. Bro, the songs are already recorded. These are all the songs that didn't make my previous albums. Go for it, bro. Put verses on these songs. Yeah, there's five to seven solo Drake songs that didn't make other albums. I'm not saying that they're bad. These are just songs that didn't make albums. Or the other way around."

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U Sales

Of course, just because two artists revamp leftovers doesn't immediately make their end product bad, just like T-Pain remarked. In fact, OVO die-hards seem to love Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Cuts like "GIMME A HUG" and "NOKIA" are building a lot of hype and rank among fans' favorite 2025 cuts so far. In addition, the album's sales and commercial performance have impressed thanks to No. 1 streaming debuts, broken records, and more. For example, it's the biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music history when it comes to first-day streams.