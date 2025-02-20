T-Pain Alleges TMZ Tried To Incite Feud Between Him And Drake

iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 19: T-Pain performs during iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Nappy Boy has no personal issues with the Boy.

T-Pain is a beloved figure in pop culture. He dominated the charts in the 2000s, and remains a staple feature on hip hop and R&B songs. T-Pain has never collaborated with Drake, though. Despite being two of the most commercially viable artists of their respective eras, they never linked up for a song together. Pain was forced to speak on Drake during a recent live stream, however. The rappa ternt sanga revealed that TMZ tried to spin a comment into a full-fledged diss against Drizzy. He claims that the opposite was intended.

T-Pain told viewers he was confronted by a reporter who tried to spin a simple question into an angle for a beef. "There was a TMZ lady out there," he recalled. "And she was like 'T-Pain are you hype about the new Drake album?'" The singer responded by asking if the reporter had questioned Drake about his new album. It proved to be enough for a spin. "She said, 'Is that a diss?! Did you just diss Drake? Can I publish this??!'" T-Pain told the reporter that he was not dissing Drake, but was simply confused by why he'd be asked about $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U when he has nothing to do with it.

Did T-Pain And Drake Ever Have Beef?

"When you saw T-Pain all you could think about was Drake?," he recalled asking. "They're looking for something." The singer not only refuted the notion that he was dissing Drake, but he made it clear he's been a 6 God fan since day one. He also showed love to Drizzy's $OME $EXY $ONGS partner in crime, PARTYNEXTDOOR. "Here's the thing, I'm a Drake fan," T-Pain asserted. "And I'm more of a PARTY fan than I am a Drake fan." This comment may come as a surprise given Pain's recent comments about the album. He eventually got around to hearing it, and told fans he was underwhelmed.

"I feel like he recorded a bunch of sh*t in order to keep PARTY around," T-Pain said via stream. "You can take ten, 15 of these songs, put a verse on them b*hes, PARTY, that's our album, bro. Bro, the songs are already recorded. These are all the songs that didn't make my previous albums. Go for it, bro. Put verses on these songs. Yeah, there's five to seven solo Drake songs that didn't make other albums." Pain stated that it was not a critique outright, but that it made for a disjointed listen. "I'm not saying that they're bad," he added. "These are just songs that didn't make albums."

